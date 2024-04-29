Sunderland are confident that their new manager search will not drag on into the summer, according to The Northern Echo.

The Black Cats’ season has worryingly drifted away and they have won just two of their last 14 Championship games.

Sunderland’s final game of the season will be at home against Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, but the club are planning for next season.

The club have been in the process of identifying a new manager over the last couple of months and the fans have been wary about the process getting dragged on into the summer.

However, it has been claimed that the club are not worried about their managerial search spilling over into the summer transfer window.

Majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have spent the last couple of weeks firming up their plans.

A list of potential candidates has been whittled down to the point where the club are confident of moving quickly.

Bayern Munich Under-19 boss Rene Maric, Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl are some of the names on Sunderland’s radar.

It has been suggested though that Sunderland are unlikely to pay the compensation needed to get Rohl.