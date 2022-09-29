Joe Nuttall wants to stay at Scunthorpe United, despite the club receiving an offer from fellow National League side Oldham Athletic, according to the BBC.

The 25-year-old striker has scored five times in the National League this season and has been one of the best players for Scunthorpe.

There were claims earlier today that he could be closing in on a move to Oldham Athletic, with talk of him undergoing a medical there.

Those rumours were quelled earlier today, but it has been suggested that Oldham are indeed looking to get their hands on Nuttall.

It has been claimed that Scunthorpe have indeed received a bid from Oldham for Nuttall for a move to Boundary Park.

The Latics are pushing to get their hands on the forward in a bid to give their promotion push this season a major push.

But Scunthorpe are insistent that Nuttall does not want to leave and is keen to continue at Glanford Park this season.

The Irons have also stressed that the club are not willing to sell their best players at this stage of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Oldham can tempt their fellow National League side to sell Nuttall in the coming days.