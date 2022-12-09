Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is looking forward to welcoming back the World Cup players into his squad and has admitted that some of his stars also need to get fitter and healthier before the season resumes later this month.

The Whites beat Elche 2-1 in a friendly on Thursday with Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich getting on the scoresheet for the team.

Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams will rejoin the Leeds squad this week after their World Cup adventures came to an end with Poland and the United States, respectively.

The Leeds boss is looking forward to working with the three players again and getting them up and running again before the season resumes.

Marsch also wants to work on the fitness of a few players and then focus on the friendly games against Real Sociedad and Monaco before preparing for Manchester City’s visit to Elland Road later this month

The Leeds manager said on LUTV: “It will be good to get our three World Cup guys back.

“We will have to get a bit fitter and healthier with a few guys.

“And then we will start to focus on the last two matches to really prepare for what the expectations of Man City will be.”

Leeds are 15th in the Premier League table on 15 points, two points ahead of the teams in the relegation zone.