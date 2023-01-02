Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson insists he can excuse Josip Juranovic for his performance in the Glasgow derby as he was not feeling 100 per cent.

An injury to Greg Taylor in the first half against Rangers saw Ange Postecoglou turn to Juranovic to come on and replace the left-back.

Some eyebrows were raised given that Postecoglou overlooked a natural left-back in the shape of Alexandro Bernabei to bring on a right-back in Juranovic.

Juranovic was off colour in the derby clash and was caught out of position for Rangers’ equaliser; it finished 2-2 at Ibrox.

Former Celtic defender Wilson is though prepared to excuse the Croatian for his poor display at Ibrox and feels as he was under the weather he could not be expected to shine after being thrown in off the bench.

“It was surprising that he chose to bring on Juranovic when the reason partly for not playing him at right-back was that he was under the weather”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“So then I can excuse Juranovic for his performance because he obviously was not 100 per cent.

“I could understand it if there was no other left-back there, but [Postecoglou] brought in another left-back in the summer to challenge Greg Taylor.

“If Greg Taylor gets injured, why would you not pick Bernabei to go in? It’s not as if when Bernabei has pulled on a Celtic shirt he has looked miles off it.”

Juranovic has been strongly linked with a possible exit from Celtic in this month’s transfer window after catching the eye with Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar.