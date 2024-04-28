Newly promoted Derby County and Portsmouth are keen on snapping up Celtic talent Bosun Lawal, with the Bhoys needing to take a decision on what is next for the starlet, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lawal has just completed a loan stint at League One side Fleetwood Town, who have been relegated into League Two.

The 20-year-old clocked a whopping 42 games in League One for Fleetwood this term, starting as a centre-back and then being moved into midfield later in the season.

Lawal’s displays have won him admirers and Celtic are set to be tested with offers.

Portsmouth and Derby, who have just been promoted to the Championship, are keen on Lawal, with Pompey eyeing a loan deal and the Rams watching developments closely.

The pair are behind QPR however, who are so far leading the hunt for Lawal.

Celtic are likely to be impressed with how the Irishman has fared during his loan south of the border.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers will need to decide if another loan stint is what is needed for Lawal, or whether he is ready to challenge for a spot in the first team at Parkhead.