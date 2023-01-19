Danny Ings is undergoing a medical ahead of completing a permanent move to West Ham United from Aston Villa, according to The Sun.

It emerged on Wednesday night that West Ham have tabled a bid to take Ings to the London Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

The initial offer was believed to be around £12m but negotiations between the two clubs have led to an agreement.

It has been claimed that a deal is now between Villa and West Ham for the forward to move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have agreed to pay a fee of £15m to the Midlands club in order to get their hands on Ings who is already undergoing a medical.

With the two clubs in agreement over a fee, the forward is completing the formalities of the transfer to the London Stadium.

Once he completes the medical, Ings will sign a contract and become a new West Ham player soon.

West Ham will need to complete the deal by Friday noon in order to have the striker available for their big game against Everton on Saturday.

David Moyes has been keen to add a forward to his squad and is now set to get it in the form of Ings.