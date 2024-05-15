Newcastle United’s offer to Manchester United linked Tosin Adarabioyo is ‘huge’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Adarabioyo is out of contract at Fulham at the end of June and the Cottagers have so far failed with offers to convince him to pen a fresh deal.

As a soon to be free agent the defender is a hugely attractive prospect, not least for Newcastle as they bid to strengthen while remaining on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

The Magpies have gone in to Adarabioyo with an offer and it is claimed to be ‘huge’.

Manchester United have recently also been linked with the defender amid suggestions they are looking to hijack Newcastle’s swoop.

The picture over the defender’s future is not yet clear, but it appears he has a lucrative proposal to move to St James’ Park on his table.

On the pitch, Newcastle head into the final day of the Premier League season looking to secure a spot in Europe for next term.

Manchester United will hope to end the campaign on a high by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final and booking a Europa League place.

Whether European football will sway Adarabioyo one way or the other remains to be seen.