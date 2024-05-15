Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has selected his starting line-up and substitutes for tonight’s visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Howe knows that if his side can win this evening in Manchester then they would guarantee a top seven finish in the Premier League this season.

If Newcastle win and Chelsea lose away at Brighton then a top six spot would be virtually secure heading into the final day.

Manchester United meanwhile may have more focus on the FA Cup final at the end of the month, but the Red Devils have never finished lower than seventh in the Premier League and must win tonight or better Chelsea’s result to keep those top seven hopes alive; if Chelsea were to win however, poor goal difference means Manchester United have little chance of finishing in seventh.

For tonight’s game, Newcastle have Martin Dubravka in goal, while at the back Howe selects Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

In midfield, Newcastle field Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Howe can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options tonight include Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Manchester United

Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Substitutes: Pope, Dummett, Schar, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Almiron, White, A Murphy