Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park this evening.

Rodgers leads his side into the Scottish Premiership clash knowing that just a point would be enough to secure the title.

Kilmarnock will hope to provide a tough test though and they have already beaten Celtic this season, while losing just once at home in their last 12 games.

The last meeting between the two teams, at Celtic Park, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Celtic have Joe Hart in goal tonight, while at the back Rodgers fields a four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees the Celtic boss go with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley, while Daizen Maeda and James Forrest support Adam Idah.

If Rodgers needs to shuffle his pack then he has options and they include Nicolas Kuhn and Kyogo.

Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate, Maeda, Forrest, Idah

Substitutes: Bain, Palma, Kyogo, Kuhn, Nawrocki, Tomoki, Bernardo, Welsh, Ralston