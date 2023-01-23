Burnley target Amir Hadziahmetovic has met with Konyaspor and asked for the club to sell him this month.

The Bosnia midfielder is a man in demand in this month’s transfer window, with Burnley, Besiktas and Galatasaray all having made offers for him.

It is claimed that Burnley’s bid for Hadziahmetovic is currently the highest, though the player is not keen on playing in the Championship.

Hadziahmetovic does want to leave Konyaspor this month though and, according to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, met club officials on Sunday to ask to be sold.

He informed Konyaspor that he wants to leave and his focus has been affected.

Hadziahmetovic has not been included in Konyaspor’s Turkish Super Lig game against Ankaragucu later today, officially due to injury.

Konyaspor signed the defensively minded midfielder in 2016 and he has flourished at the club.

Hadziahmetovic however is now keen to end his association with the club, who finished a lofty third in the Turkish Super Lig last season.