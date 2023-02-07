AC Milan are hoping for the return of Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori and Ismael Bennacer before their Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur next Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur are in the knockout stages of the Champions League and they are set to face Italian giants AC Milan.

The Italian champions came out second in their group to qualify for the knockout stage with ten points.

However, last season’s Serie A champions are in sixth place in the league and have managed to win only one game in their last eight fixtures.

AC Milan are missing three key players, including first-choice goalkeeper Maignan, who has been out since October with a calf injury.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, along with Maignan, they are trying to get Tomori and Bennacer fit before they host Antonio Conte’s Tottenham at San Siro next Tuesday.

It has been suggested that Tomori, who is suffering from a hip injury, is the most likely to be available for the Tottenham game.

Spurs came out on top of their Champions League group with eleven points and are undefeated in their last five games in the competition.

The north London outfit have yet to lose against AC Milan and Tottenham will be looking to extend their run against Stefano Pioli’s side.