Sevilla sporting director Monchi has admitted that it is hard to find weaknesses in the current Manchester United side but stressed that his side have the ambition to beat them over two legs.

Manchester United have been pitted against Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League this season.

Sevilla beat them in the semi-finals of the same competition in 2020 and have a massive tradition in the Europa League, winning the tournament six times.

Monchi admitted that while Sevilla have not had much luck in terms of the draw throughout the competition, they have definitely received the toughest job in the quarter-finals.

He highlighted Sevilla’s record in the Europa League and insisted that they have the ambition to beat Manchester United and reach the semi-finals.

However, he admitted that there are not many weaknesses to pick out from a Red Devils side who have some brilliant players of great quality.

Monchi was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: “In the draw, we haven’t had much luck, but at this point of the competition one usually gets a difficult team although it is true, we have got the most complicated part of the draw.

“We have experience in this competition, we have won it six times and we going into the tie with optimism and intentional of achieving the best result in Manchester.

“And then go through the tie with the support of our crowd.

“You have to go in with that ambition.

“United have eliminated the leaders of La Liga.

“There are weak spots but the thing is, they are not easy to find.

“I have to highlight their quality and physical power with some rapid players of tremendous quality.”

Manchester United will host Sevilla in the first leg at Old Trafford on 13th April before travelling to Spain for the second leg a week later.