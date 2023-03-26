Newcastle United linked teenage midfielder Florian Wirtz is unlikely to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 19-year-old midfielder is rated highly amongst clubs in Europe and has been heavily linked with a move away from Leverkusen in the summer.

Newcastle are amongst the Premier League clubs who have been keeping tabs on him with a view to taking him to England to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

Barcelona have also made an enquiry and there were suggestions that he would prefer a move to the Catalan giants.

But according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Wirtz is not considering leaving Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

The player and his camp are now planning to spend next season in the Bundesliga at the BayArena.

Wirtz does not want any upheaval ahead of a season where he will be looking to cement a place in the Germany squad ahead of the European Championship in 2024.

The midfielder will only consider the next step in his career after the summer tournament next year.

The German’s suitors will have to wait until the end of next season before trying to sign him, barring an unexpected turnaround on the part of the player.