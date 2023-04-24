West Ham United are set to beat Ipswich Town to the signature of 17-year-old Cliftonville winger Sean Moore this summer, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The teenage winger has been attracting interest from several clubs in England with his performances in the Northern Irish top flight.

Ipswich are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the teenager in the next summer transfer window.

However, Moore is set to move to the Premier League, where West Ham are closing in on an agreement.

A deal is all but done between Cliftonville and West Ham for Moore to move to the London Stadium.

It has been claimed that Cliftonville will receive a fee of around £170,000, but the fee could rise further based on add-ons.

If Moore succeeds at West Ham, Cliftonville could earn as much as £500,000 from the winger’s departure.

A hefty sell-on clause is also expected to be written into the final terms of the agreement between Cliftonville and West Ham.

Several clubs from England and Scotland were interested but the Hammers are set to win the auction for Moore’s services.