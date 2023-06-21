Arsenal have not made any significant progress in their interest in signing highly rated Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old midfielder is almost certain to leave Southampton during the ongoing transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League.

Lavia is wanted at some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League in the ongoing window and there is expected to be a bidding war for his services.

Manchester United and Chelsea have their eyes on him but there were claims this week that Arsenal have been in advanced talks to sign him.

However, it has been suggested that while the Gunners are tracking him, there is no significant development in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Arsenal have not made any progress with regard to taking Lavia to the Emirates this summer.

Their focus is on getting Declan Rice and have already failed with two bids for the West Ham captain.

Southampton want more than £50m for the teenager this summer and are keen not to budge on that price tag.

Manchester City have a buyback option on Lavia but does not come into effect until next season, which gives their rivals a chance to sign him in the ongoing window.