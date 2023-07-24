Leicester City are keen to keep hold of Hamza Choudhury amidst interest in the midfielder from Southampton, according to Sky Sports News.

The Foxes suffered relegation from the Premier League last term and are trying to rebuild their squad, while Saints are also looking to make additions.

New Southampton boss Russell Martin is looking to get the team’s engine room secured for the upcoming long season in the Championship.

He is keen on Choudhury, but could have his work cut out signing him from Leicester.

Despite Choudhury having just a year left on his contract, Leicester would like him to put pen to paper to a fresh deal to stay at the King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old defensive-minded midfielder came through the youth ranks at the Foxes and made his debut in 2017.

New Leicester boss Enzo Maresca is an admirer of his abilities and believes he could play a key role in the Championship next term.

Now it remains to be seen if the Saints will make an official bid for Choudhury in the ongoing transfer window to test Leicester’s resolve.