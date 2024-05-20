Manchester United and Newcastle United look set to be beaten by Bayern Munich to the signature of Assan Ouedraogo, with the Bavarians sweetening the deal for his current club Schalke.

The 18-year-old midfielder is highly rated and scouts have been raving about his potential, with his outings in Schalke’s first team being watched.

Scouts from both Manchester United and Newcastle checked up on Ouedraogo earlier this month, but the Premier League pair are likely to be disappointed.

Bayern Munich also want the midfielder and Ouedraogo’s preference is to remain in Germany.

According to German daily TZ, Bayern Munich are now in advanced talks with Schalke to sign Ouedraogo.

Schalke want to cash in to help ease their financial concerns and Bayern Munich are prepared to sweeten the deal by loaning Ouedraogo back to Schalke for next season.

Bayern Munich also thinks the plan works for them as it would allow the teenager to have a full season of game time after his season this term was interrupted by injury.

Ouedraogo has been offered a contract with Bayern Munich until 2029 as they bet on him fulfilling his potential.