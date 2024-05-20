Stoke City are battling with Huddersfield Town to snap up Jay Rodriguez, who is poised to move on from Burnley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rodriguez is bringing down the curtain on his second spell at Turf Moor, but is not short of offers and could be at a new club quickly.

Michael Duff, who has just taken over at Huddersfield, wants to sign Rodriguez to bolster the Terriers’ attacking options.

He faces competition from Stoke however, with the Potters alive to Rodriguez’s availability.

Stoke can offer Rodriguez the chance to continue his career in the second tier and that could be something he favours over dropping into League One with Huddersfield.

Rodriguez managed 21 appearances in the Premier League for Burnley this season.

He scored twice, in back to back league games, against West Ham United and Sheffield United, respectively.

The attacker is due to turn 35 years old in July, but that has not dampened interest in him.