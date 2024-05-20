Rangers are likely to pay Bulgarian side Levski Sofia around £2m in an initial fee for defender Jose Cordoba, according to the Daily Record.

The Gers are moving to land the Panama international even before the season has ended as Philippe Clement signals his intent.

Personal terms are in place for Cordoba, who is keen to make the move to Ibrox, and Rangers must now agree a fee with Levski Sofia.

It has been suggested that could need to be as high as £3.2m, however that figure would include add-ons.

The initial fee that Rangers will pay is expected to be around the £2m mark.

Rangers are likely to consider that to be good business for a player who is a Panama international and will be in action in the Copa America this summer.

If Cordoba shines in the tournament in the United States without Rangers having signed him then his value would be likely to go up.

The defender made the move to Levski Sofia initially on loan in the 2021/22 campaign before then completing a permanent switch.