Brighton have a ‘big chance’ of landing Manchester United linked Kieran McKenna as their new boss if they move quickly, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

McKenna has just led Ipswich to back to back promotions, but he may not be around to mastermind the Tractor Boys’ campaign in the Premier League next season.

Brighton are keen on McKenna and have been monitoring him for several months; now Roberto De Zerbi has exited he is the Seagulls’ top contender for the job.

Ipswich have bumped up the compensation they would be due if McKenna goes, but it has not stopped interest and Manchester United have also been linked with him.

Now it has been claimed that Brighton have a ‘big chance’ of landing McKenna if they move quickly.

With Manchester United lurking, the Seagulls will be keen to try to land McKenna soon, if he is their top choice.

Losing McKenna would be a big blow for Ipswich and the club are preoccupied with how to keep hold of him at present.

McKenna was forced to retire from a playing career at the age of 22 and then focused on coaching.