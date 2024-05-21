Manchester United target Tosin Adarabioyo is leaning heavily towards joining Newcastle United this summer, according to the Northern Echo.

The defender will be out of contract next month and has informed Fulham that he will not be signing a new deal.

Newcastle have been working on a deal to sign him and have already offered the defender a proposed contract.

Manchester United have been claimed to be trying to hijack the move through technical director Jason Wilcox’s previous relationship with the centre-back.

However, it has been claimed that Adarabioyo is still leaning towards agreeing on a move to Newcastle.

The Magpies have been confident about getting a deal over the line despite interest from Manchester United.

The uncertainty surrounding the managerial situation at Old Trafford is expected to be a determining factor.

There is still no clarity over who will be the manager of Manchester United next season at this stage.

Adarabioyo is expected to prefer a move to Newcastle but a final decision has not been made yet.