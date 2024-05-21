Eddie Howe could push to hold on to Sean Longstaff next season if Newcastle United qualify for Europe, according to The Athletic.

Longstaff will soon enter the final year of his contract at Newcastle this summer and his future at the club is in the balance.

He is one of the players Newcastle are considering selling in the upcoming window, especially if he does not sign a new contract.

Newcastle are in no mood to allow him to run down his contract and depart for free next year.

However, Howe could push to keep Longstaff at Newcastle this summer if the club qualify for Europe.

Newcastle finished seventh in the Premier League and will play in the Europa Conference League next season if Manchester City win the FA Cup on Saturday.

Being in Europe would push Newcastle to have a bigger squad and Longstaff is still valued by Howe.

He is a homegrown talent and is part of the fabric of the club, which also makes the midfielder an important figure inside the dressing room.