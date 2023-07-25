West Ham’s pursuit of James Ward-Prowse is not advanced with Southampton having no interest in selling him at their current offer, according to The Athletic.

The Irons had a season to forget in domestic terms, however, they won the Europa Conference League last season and are looking to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season.

They are also actively looking to replace their departed midfield star Declan Rice, who has joined Arsenal for an initial £100m.

They pocketed a club-record fee for Rice and are looking at multiple midfield options to bring in this summer.

And Saints skipper Ward-Prowse is a top target with the Hammers tabling a bid worth £25m to take him to the London Stadium in the ongoing window.

There are suggestions that West Ham have held positive talks for him and are closing in on an agreement but those claims are far-fetched at the moment.

The negotiations are not as advanced as anticipated and Southampton are not entertaining selling their club captain for a deal worth £25m this summer.

West Ham are keen to secure a deal for Ward-Prowse but have work to do before they can work out an agreement with the Saints for his signature.