Danny Ings’ wages are set to be a stumbling block in West Ham’s attempts to move him on this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

The 31-year-old striker has been a bit part player at West Ham this season and has made just three starts in the Premier League.

Ings has scored just once for West Ham and will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

West Ham are keen to listen to offers for him as they push to sell the striker in the upcoming transfer window.

However, his wages are expected to be a problem in West Ham’s attempts to shift him out this summer.

Ings is on a contract worth £125,000-a-week and it is likely to be a major stumbling block as West Ham push to sell him.

A few clubs in the Championship and the Premier League are believed to be interested in signing him.

However, they are unlikely to match the salary the forward is earning at the London Stadium at this point in time.