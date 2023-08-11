Bristol City are considering Bolton Wanderers’ George Thomason and Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan to strengthen their midfield after the departure of Alex Scott, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Robins have agreed a £25m deal with Premier League outfit Bournemouth for highly rated Scott to head to the Premier League.

And now Nigel Pearson’s side have a task on their hands to replace the 19-year-old in their midfield.

Bristol City have started the process of identifying potential replacements for Scott and they have identified Bolton Wanderers’ Thomason and Oxford United’s Brannagan as the ideal candidates.

The 22-year-old Thomason is rated highly by Bolton boss Ian Evatt and last season he featured a total of 25 times for the League One outfit.

Brannagan is a product of the Liverpool academy and the 27-year-old is a key player in the Oxford United squad.

Bristol City have money in their bank after the sale of Scott, but they have yet to submit any official bids for both midfielders.

It is also said that Pearson is also planning to add a centre forward to his attacking set up to introduce more quality and depth.