West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has agreed personal terms on a contract with Manchester City for a potential move to the Etihad this summer.

Manchester City are aggressively pursuing the signature of the Brazilian despite West Ham’s reluctance to sell him.

The Hammers do not want to lose another key midfielder after selling Declan Rice earlier in the window and are pushing to keep him.

But Paqueta is clear about wanting to join Manchester City and has had talks with Pep Guardiola over a transfer.

According to France Televisions journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Manchester City have already thrashed out personal terms with the midfielder.

The West Ham star has given his nod of approval to a potential six-year contract with the treble winners.

Following conversations between Guardiola and Paqueta, the midfielder is convinced about moving to the Etihad.

Manchester City have failed with two verbal offers but are confident of getting him due to the player’s willingness to join them.

West Ham are unlikely to further resist selling him if Manchester City agree to meet their €110m asking price.