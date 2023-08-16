Hertha Berlin winger Dodi Lukebakio’s move to Burnley is on the verge of falling through as he is not convinced about joining the Clarets.

Burnley have been working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old winger over the last few weeks and thought that they had him in the bag.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit have an agreement with Hertha Berlin for the winger’s signature.

Burnley are committed to paying an €11m fee plus another €2m in add-ons and the Bundesliga outfit accepted the offer.

But according to the German broadcaster Sport1, Burnley have stumbled in trying to agree personal terms with the player.

Lukebakio has rejected the contract on offer from the Premier League side to take him to Turf Moor.

The player is not convinced about joining Burnley despite Hertha Berlin being prepared to sell him.

The deal to take him to Burnley is now on the verge of collapsing with Sevilla now trying to hijack the Premier League side’s pursuit of the winger.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley manage to salvage the deal and succeed in attempting to change Lukebakio’s mind.