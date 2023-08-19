Fulham are interested in signing Red Bull Bragantino striker Thiago Borbas and they are ready to put in an offer for him, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Marco Silva is pushing for more signings in the last leg of the summer transfer window as he looks to have a competitive Fulham squad.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is keen on a move to Saudi Arabia and the Fulham boss wants to strengthen his forward line in the coming days.

Fulham have been keeping tabs on several players and they are looking for a solution in the South American market.

It has been claimed that 21-year-old Red Bull Bragantino striker Borbas is a player they are keen on signing.

He has been extensively scouted by the west London club and they are considering taking him to the Premier League this summer.

Fulham are ready to put in a bid around the €9m region to get their hands on the Uruguayan forward.

Valencia and Red Bull Leipzig also have their eyes on Borbas, who already has two international caps for Uruguay to his name.

He has scored nine goals in 33 appearances since joining RB Bragantino from River Plate in January this year.