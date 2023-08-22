Newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United are yet to table any official bid for AC Milan forward Divock Origi despite making an approach for the former Liverpool player, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Belgian struggled to find the back of the net for the Italian giants last season, finishing with just three goal contributions in 36 matches overall.

He has no lack of interest though, with the Italian giants having already rejected an offer for him from Saudi Arabia.

In England, David Moyes’ West Ham have been credited with an interest though they are being rivalled by Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

Sheffield United have made an approach for Origi, but they have not gone on to present an official offer yet, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

AC Milan are open to negotiating a deal for the Belgian, who earns an annual salary of €4m at the San Siro-based club.

There has been some interest in the 28-year-old from Turkey as well.

Origi, on his part, is more keen on a move back to England than anywhere else.

With time running out, it remains to be seen whether Sheffield United eventually decide to make their interest official.