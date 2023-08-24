Wolves have knocked back Manchester City’s opening bid for midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester City are looking for midfield reinforcements following the injury to Kevin De Bruyne and have been looking at a few targets.

A move for Lucas Paqueta collapsed after the midfielder came under the scanner in a betting investigation and Nunes is now the top target.

Manchester City are pushing to sign the Portuguese midfielder with a little over a week left in the transfer window.

However, their opening bid for the Portugal international was rejected by the Midlands club.

Wolves knocked back an offer worth up to £47m from the Premier League champions for the midfielder.

The club paid a fee of £42m last summer to sign Nunes and do not want to sell him in the ongoing transfer window.

It could take a fee north of £60m to convince Wolves to part with their star midfielder this summer.

They are going through financial struggles and there are suggestions that at a certain figure, Wolves would not be able to resist selling Nunes.