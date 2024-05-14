Besiktas are ‘evaluating’ Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso as a potential summer transfer target and might submit an offer to Spurs at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Argentinian has struggled to get into Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up this season and has played a bit part role.

Lo Celso is set to enter the final year of his contract with Tottenham and it has been suggested he could look for the exit door to secure more game time.

However, of late there has been talk of Tottenham looking to extend his deal and Lo Celso’s future is unclear.

The player has admirers in Spain in the form of Barcelona and Real Betis, but they have yet to contact Tottenham for Lo Celso’s services.

Now Lo Celso could have an option in Turkey as, according to Turkish daily Tavkim (via A Spor), the Spurs star has been proposed to Besiktas.

Besiktas are now ‘evaluating’ Lo Celso as an option and it is claimed that the Turkish club would be confident of signing him if they feel he is the right fit.

Lo Celso made his last Premier League start in December against Bournemouth and he has started only six times in all competitions for Spurs this season.