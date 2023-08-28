Aberdeen centre-back Anthony Stewart is subject to transfer enquiries at the business end of the transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

Stewart, 30, was brought to Pittodrie last year by then-Dons manager Jim Goodwin, but he has struggled to make his mark and now slipped firmly out of favour.

The English centre-back has featured in 21 league matches for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

But the defender is now deemed surplus to requirements at Pittodrie and the Dons are keen on offloading the former Wycombe Wanderers man, especially as he is in the final year of his deal.

He has yet to make an appearance for Barry Robson’s side this season and now it is claimed that he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Several clubs from the Scottish Premiership, England’s League One and League Two have enquired about Stewart.

However, it is still unclear which suitors have put out feelers for the Dons man, with the clock ticking on the transfer window.

He did spend the second half of last term on loan at MK Dons, who suffered relegation from League One to League Two.