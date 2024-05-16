Everton are ‘continuing to review’ the proposed sale of the club to 777 Partners, according to Sky Sports News.

777 Partners have an agreement with Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to take control of the club.

However, they have been encountering difficulties completing the purchase and it is far from clear whether the takeover will happen.

777 Partners recently made another payment to Everton to cover the club’s operating costs and the Toffees now owe the group £210m.

Everton though are ‘continuing to review’ the proposed sale of the club to 777 Partners and the agreement they have with the group expires on 31st May.

Moshiri is claimed to be exploring a number of alternative options in the event the takeover does not happen.

777 Partners have seen issues of late at clubs they own, including Standard Liege and Vasco da Gama.

Whether they can push through their takeover of Everton is unclear, but the 31st May deadline is looming large on the horizon.