Leeds United are yet to agree a fee with Rangers for the signature of midfielder Glen Kamara, according to the Daily Mail.

The Yorkshire outfit are actively in the market to further strengthen their team and they have linked with host players in the ongoing window.

Leeds have been strongly linked with wanting Kamara, as Daniel Farke is looking to introduce experience and quality in his midfield.

Kamara is keen on leaving Ibrox this summer and Rangers are open to letting him go for the right price.

Leeds have submitted an official bid for the 27-year-old defensive midfielder, who has two more years left on his contract.

However, the Yorkshire outfit have yet to reach an agreement with Rangers regarding Kamara’s transfer.

It is said that the defensive midfielder has agreed personal terms with Leeds and is keen on a move to Elland Road.

Now it remains to be seen, with only five days remaining in the transfer window, whether Leeds will be able to agree terms with Rangers to sign Kamara.