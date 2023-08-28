Rangers are set to sanction a loan exit for Leon King, who is drawing interest from the Championship and League One, according to The Herald.

The 19-year-old centre-back is a product of Rangers academy and has made 31 senior appearances for the Gers so far.

Michael Beale’s arrival last summer saw his game time become limited and the King has yet to make an appearance for Rangers this season.

Rangers have brought in Leon Balogun this season and the defender has fallen down the pecking order.

King is drawing interest from south of the border, as several Championship and League One clubs are interested in signing him.

It has been claimed that Rangers are willing to sanction a loan exit for King this summer.

The centre-back has three years left on his contract and the Ibrox outfit want King to continue his development with regular game time.

It is still unclear whether Rangers have offers on the table and it remains to be seen where the teenager will go to ply his trade this campaign.