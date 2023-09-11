Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is of the view that Pompey have enough depth in their squad to change the entire starting eleven if needed.

The League One side have been active in the recently closed transfer market and Mousinho reshaped the squad with a host of new arrivals.

Portsmouth, who are unbeaten in the league, are set to take on Derby County in their next game at the weekend, and they will be without Joe Morrell on Saturday due to his red card suspension.

However, Mousinho pointed out that he has plenty of options and stated that such is their squad depth this season that, if needed, Portsmouth can make as many as eleven changes.

The Pompey boss admitted that his squad are in good shape and stressed that players have to keep pushing each other throughout the season.

“To be honest, we felt like we’ve had good options this season”, Mousinho told The News.

“Sometimes injuries and suspensions have changed that, but we do feel we’re in a good position with the squad to be able to make 11 changes.

“We’re in a good spot in terms of where the squad is – then they have to keep challenging each other to get better and better.”

Mousinho will take his side to Pride Park this Saturday to take on Derby County, who are in eleventh place in the league table.