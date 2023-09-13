Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has insisted that the club are not thinking about injured youngster Josh Dockerill’s contract situation at the moment.

The 18-year-old Portsmouth academy graduate suffered an ACL injury back in July and he is not expected to feature again this season.

Dockerill made his first Pompey appearance last year in an EFL Trophy match against AFC Wimbledon and clocked 59 minutes.

The teenager’s contract is set to expire at the end of this current campaign but Mousinho feels if Dockerill manages to regain his fitness in time he has a chance to earn a contract at Portsmouth or somewhere else.

Mousinho also stressed that the club are currently not thinking about Dockerill’s contract situation and they will consider it only next summer.

“The contract is the sort of thing which always plays on people’s minds, but if he gets back strong and gets back fit, then he’s got more chance of either getting a contract here or elsewhere, depending on what that looks like”, Mousinho told The News about Dockerill’s contract situation.

“Currently we don’t want to cross that bridge at all, we’ll see where that is in the summer and go from there.

“It’s too early from both points of view.

“We don’t want him thinking about it – and we haven’t paid any consideration to it either.”

Now it remains to be seen if the 18-year-old will be able to get back to full fitness before the estimated timeframe of his comeback.