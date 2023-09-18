Portsmouth star Colby Bishop has revealed that leaving Derby County was the best thing that happened to his football career.

Bishop scored 20 times for Pompey in the league last campaign and he has begun the new season in impressive form.

On Saturday, he scored an injury-time equaliser against Derby County at Pride Park to help Portsmouth preserve their unbeaten streak in League One this season.

Bishop came through Derby County’s academy system and he believes that the best thing that happened to his football career was leaving the Rams at the age of 15.

The Pompey star spent significant time with non-league outfits before joining Accrington Stanley and he pointed out that the physical side of non-league football helped him adapt to the requirements of senior-level football.

“I left Derby aged 15 when they told me I was too slow, that was the reason at the time”, Bishop told The News.

“But it’s the best thing that ever happened to me, I went on to play men’s football and the physical side is probably I am adept to that.

“I was part of a team which also contained Max Lowe and Callum Guy, they’re probably the only two that have kicked on.

“I went from Derby to a local men’s team called Dunkirk FC – and from there Notts County picked me up.”

Bishop has managed to net four goals in seven games for Portsmouth so far this season and he will be determined to help Pompey earn promotion this season.