Fixture: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Jurgen Klopp has picked his Liverpool team for the final time, with Wolves arriving at Anfield to provide the Reds with the opposition for their Premier League finale.

Liverpool are guaranteed to finish third in the Premier League table, with today’s clash all about saying farewell to Klopp.

The German, considered to be one of the greatest managers in the game today, is leaving to take a break after revealing his batteries are running low.

Liverpool will want to give him a winning send-off and beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux earlier this season.

Klopp picks Alisson in goal today, while at the back he selects Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, the Reds boss picks Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister, while Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

Klopp is likely to turn to his bench at points to give players a run-out and he has options that include Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Wolves

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Jota, Gravenberch, Bradley