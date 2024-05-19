Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his final team as Hammers manager, against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Moyes is leaving his post at the end of the campaign and will be looking for a good performance from the Hammers to send him on his way.

Unfortunately for Moyes, West Ham’s final day opponents are a Manchester City side looking to wrap up the Premier League title.

The Cityzens know they will have to win to make sure Arsenal, two points behind, cannot overtake them; Arsenal have a better goal difference by one goal.

Alphonse Areola is picked in goal by Moyes, who names a back four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Aaron Cresswell.

Midfield sees Moyes trust in Emerson Palmieri, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta, while Mohammed Kudus supports Michail Antonio.

If Moyes wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Angelo Ogbonna and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester City

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Johnson, Alvarez, Cornet, Ings, Earthy, Casey, Mubama, Ogbonna