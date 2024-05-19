Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for the Toffees last game of the season, away at Arsenal this afternoon.

Dyche knows his men face a tough test away against an Arsenal side who must win to have any chance of winning the Premier League title on the final day.

He will be encouraged by Everton’s recent form though which has seen his side go unbeaten in their last five games, winning four of those.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season at Goodison Park saw Arsenal run out slender 1-0 winners and Dyche will want his men to again frustrate the Gunners today.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal in north London, while in defence Dyche goes with Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ashley Young.

In midfield the Everton boss selects Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while James Garner and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche can shuffle his pack with changes from the bench if needed and his options include Beto and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Arsenal

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Crellin, Keane, Godfrey, Warrington, Dobbin, Hunt, Beto, Chermiti