Former midfielder Adrian Clarke has pointed out that he likes Kieran McKenna’s consistency in selecting his starting line-up for Ipswich Town.

Ipswich are in second place in the Championship league table with 21 points from eight games, only missing out on top spot by goal difference.

McKenna’s side defeated Blackburn Rovers 4-3 at the weekend to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

Clarke pointed out that the Ipswich Town boss has a big and quality squad at his disposal and believes that McKenna has found his favoured unit among them.

The former top-flight star also added that he likes the consistency McKenna shows in picking up his starting line-up and also pointed out that the Ipswich manager has a very strong bench.

“What I really like at the moment is the continuity with team selection”, Clarke said on What The EFL Podcast.

“He has a really big squad of quality individuals, Kieran McKenna, but he seems to have settled on favoured units.

“That central midfield barely ever changes.

“I was looking at it and nine players have made at least seven of the eight starts already, so nine of eleven are pretty much locked in for Ipswich.

“And the bench looks very very strong, Hutchinson, Brandon Williams, Harness, Dane Scarlett and Jack Taylor all came on [against Blackburn Rovers], Freddie Ladapo was not even used.

Ipswich are set to face Premier League side Wolves in an EFL Cup tie at Portman Road tonight.