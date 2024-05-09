Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has claimed that Kieran McKenna’s reputation will help Ipswich Town attract some seriously young talented players on loan in the summer transfer window.

Back-to-back automatic promotions under McKenna mean Ipswich are now preparing for life in the Premier League next season.

The highly-rated Ipswich manager cut his teeth in academy coaching previously at Tottenham and Manchester United and is known for his ability to nurture young talent.

The way he has helped young players to grow at Ipswich has turned heads and Clarke feels it will also be an advantage for the club in the summer transfer window.

Ipswich are expected to dip into the loan market again to strengthen their squad in the summer and the former EFL star feels their manager’s reputation should help them attract serious young talent in the upcoming transfer window.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “If you are a Premier League manager or an academy manager or Under-23s manager, you are looking for people who you can trust with good young players who can’t quite get into your team.

“Kieran McKenna would be at the top of most lists.

“They are a lovely club to play for and very appealing for some serious talent to rock up at Portman Road this summer.”

Ipswich will be expected to overhaul their squad in the summer transfer window to prepare for the challenges of the top flight.