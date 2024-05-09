Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that coaches who are worried about former Manchester United players having an opinion on the club then cannot handle the pressure of managing the Old Trafford outfit.

Erik ten Hag is under severe pressure due to a season where Manchester United have already lost 13 Premier League games.

Manchester United do not want to take a call on the Dutchman’s future until after the FA Cup final against Manchester City later this month.

However, there continue to be conflicting noises, including the possibility that he will remain in charge at Old Trafford into next term.

There are suggestions that potential successors are worried about the noise created around the club by the opinion of former Manchester United players.

However, Fjortoft believes if that is an issue for any coach then he is not equipped to handle the pressure of being Manchester United manager.

The former striker took to X and wrote: “Let us be 100% honest!

“If the potential coaches can’t take the pressure from ex-players having an opinion, they can’t take the pressure of being coach at Manchester United.”

Manchester United are believed to be considering a number of managers ahead of making a decision on Ten Hag.