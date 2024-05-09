Torino are hopeful that Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Alessandro Buongiorno will spark off an auction for his services in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been emerging as a hot commodity ahead of the summer transfer window.

He is wanted at several Italian clubs with Napoli claimed to have already seen a bid knocked back by Torino.

Tottenham are also interested in the defender and Torino are keen to capitalise on interest from the Premier League in the defender.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Italian club are hopeful that Tottenham’s involvement in the chase will lead to an auction.

Torino want to earn a big fee from his sale and the club are aware that Tottenham could likely pay more than Italian sides.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is expected to strengthen his defence in the summer.

And Tottenham have already held initial talks to explore a possible deal for Buongiorno.