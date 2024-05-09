Dougie Freedman popped onto Newcastle United’s radar in part because the Magpies were tracking players he either took to or tried to take to Selhurst Park, according to the Athletic.

Freedman is on a final two-man shortlist to become the new Newcastle sporting director.

The Crystal Palace man is keen on making the move to St James’ Park and buying into Newcastle’s ambitious project.

And why Newcastle have been drawn to Freedman has now emerged.

Freedman signed players for Crystal Palace that Newcastle were tracking and also tried to sign players that were on the Magpies’ radar.

He has won plaudits for his smart recruitment work at Crystal Palace and Newcastle will want him to repeat the trick if he joins.

Newcastle are having to box clever in the transfer market as they look to improve while also staying within the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Dan Ashworth is currently on gardening leave at Newcastle as he awaits his move to Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if Freedman will slip into his shoes.