Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou wants cover at full-back for Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie and Spurs are considering a move for Kyle Walker-Peters, according to talkSPORT.

Spurs have suffered with injuries at key points this season and their squad depth has been tested amid a push for Champions League football.

Boosting his squad depth is a key objective for Postecoglou in the summer as he looks to equip Tottenham to fight on all fronts.

Cover for Porro and Udogie is wanted and Southampton defender Walker-Peters, a former Spurs star, is under consideration as he is the type of attacking full-back identified as needed.

He is an important part of Southampton’s side and is currently trying to help Saints win promotion.

Walker-Peters will enter the final 12 months of his contract at St Mary’s Stadium next season and the club might be forced to sell him if they fail to gain promotion.

It now remains to be seen how much Tottenham are willing to spend to get a deal over the line for their academy graduate.

Spurs will also likely have other defensive options in mind if they do not make a move for Walker-Peters.