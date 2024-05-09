Sheffield Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard has interest from abroad as the Owls try to keep hold of him, according to the Star.

The centre-back joined Sheffield Wednesday last summer from Manchester United and played a key role in keeping the Owls afloat in the Championship.

Bernard starred under the management of Danny Rohl and caught the eye with his committed performances.

However, he only signed a one-year deal when he joined and could depart when his deal ends this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to keep Bernard, but the defender is wanted abroad.

If Bernard chooses to then he would be able to head overseas rather than stay in England this summer.

There is also interest from within the Championship, where clubs have seen Bernard’s qualities up close.

Owls boss Rohl will be hoping that the club can convince Bernard to put pen to paper to a new contract at Hillsborough.