Former Sporting Lisbon president Luis Duque has advised Arsenal transfer target Viktor Gyokeres to stay put at the club for one more year to play in the Champions League and establish himself even further.

The 25-year-old Swedish striker has just helped his side win the Primeira Liga title, contributing with 27 goals in 31 league matches in the process.

He was a threatening presence in front of goal in the Europa League, scoring five goals in nine games.

Premier League giants Arsenal have been hot on the heels of Gyokeres and their scouts have reportedly attended nearly every game the striker has played for Sporting Lisbon.

The club’s former president Duque though as advised Gyokeres to stay at the Portuguese club for at least one more year to consolidate his position as a player by playing in the Champions League.

“Viktor Gyokeres would only benefit from staying at least another year in Alvalade to play in the Champions League and consolidate himself as a player”, Duque told Portuguese radio station Renascenca.

Whether Sporting Lisbon would be able to resist a big offer for the former Coventry City star though is unclear.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to sign at least one new striker in the summer and a host of players have been linked with the Gunners, including Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.