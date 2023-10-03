Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth feels that Leeds United are at Premier League level and believes that his team will need to be threatening going forward on Wednesday.

Leeds saw their six match unbeaten run coming to an end at the hands of Southampton at the weekend after they suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Now Daniel Farke’s side are looking to bounce back from their defeat when they take on QPR, who are third from bottom of the table and winless in their last four games.

Ainsworth stated that he is not surprised that Leeds are close to the playoff spots in the league table as he believes that the Yorkshire outfit are at Premier League level.

The QPR boss warned that his side will come to Elland Road with intention of snatching three points from Leeds and added that on Wednesday, the London outfit have to be more threatening in the attacking-third.

“I want two wins out of Leeds and Blackburn”, Ainsworth told Queens Park Rangers’ official site.

“Leeds are a Premier League outfit and it is no shock they’re near the top.

“But we should have got something at Southampton when we went there, so Saturday’s result should give us confidence.

“We must pick up the pieces from Saturday, lick our wounds and get back on the horse and ride as fast as we can forward again.

“We need to be more threatening going forward and get that solidity at the back again.”

Leeds are unbeaten in their last five encounters with QPR at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to continue their run on Wednesday.